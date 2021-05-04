LSU has laid out rules for its upcoming in-person graduation ceremonies, which will be held indoors at various venues across campus May 7-8.
In a statement, the university said it will no longer assign a limited ticket allotment to each grad but asks that they limit their guests to no more than seven people.
Additionally, only graduates who RSVP will be allowed to attend.
“Our venues have reduced capacity due to continued physical distancing protocols and limiting the size of your party will ensure that all graduates have a chance to celebrate their accomplishments with loved ones,” the university said.
The change in policy came after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted a slew of COVID-19 restrictions as the state continues seeing improvement in hospitalizations and vaccinations.
This spring, all diploma ceremonies will be live-streamed so that guests who can’t attend can watch their graduates cross the stage. Details on the live-stream for each college will be made available at www.lsu.edu/celebration.
Masks are still required at all times, officials said.
Listed below are some of the other guidelines:
-- Graduates will be seated in physically distanced seats and will be invited to walk across the stage while their names are called.
-- To minimize contact with others, graduates will not shake hands or pose for photos with anyone while on stage. Instead, graduates will be able to pose for professional photos just after they descend from the stage.
-- Also to minimize contact, graduate students will not be hooded as part of the ceremonies. Instead, graduate hoods/stoles, honor cords, University Medals and the like will be distributed in advance so graduates can wear them during the ceremonies.
-- To minimize contact among guests, there will not be a printed commencement program.
-- There will be a minimal platform party and minimal attendance by LSU faculty to reduce the density of people at the ceremonies. Consequently, there will be no faculty processions at any of the ceremonies.
-- The commencement will be supported by professional event staff who will direct participants to appropriate seating, facilitate physical distancing and ensure appropriate use of masks.
-- Doors will open for each event approximately one hour prior to the start of the ceremony. Guests planning to sit together must enter the venue together, as the saving of seats will not be permitted due to physical distancing precautions.
-- Once seated, all guests should refrain from moving about the venue for the duration of the ceremony due to physical distancing and health precautions.
-- At the culmination of the ceremony, graduates and their guests should plan to meet outside the venue. Each facility will need to be cleared in order for sanitation to take place before the following ceremony.
