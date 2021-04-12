LSU’s popular Spring Game is back.
University officials announced Monday the return of the annual National L Club Spring Game, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 17, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon.
In a statement, officials said admission to the game will be “free of charge” and that seating will be general admission throughout the lower bowl of the stadium. Gates will open at 11 a.m. on game day, and fans will have to enter through the South and West gates.
LSU officials said the university will follow safety protocols currently in place for all of its outdoor athletic events and that social distancing “is encouraged throughout the lower bowl.” In March, Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded athletic venues to 50-percent capacity as part of Phase Three of his reopening plan.
All fans will be seated and socially distanced in the lower bowl of Tiger Stadium for the spring game. Concession stands will be open throughout the south concourse of Tiger Stadium.
In addition, masks will be required to enter.
Prior to kickoff, the LSU football team will walk down Victory Hill at 10:30 a.m. Fans will be allowed to watch the Tigers down Victory Hill “using social distancing,” officials said.
Fans will also receive a free 2021 National L Club Spring Game poster and roster card upon entering.
The scrimmage will be televised on SEC Network+ and broadcast on WNXX-FM, 104.5/104.9 in Baton Rouge.
