Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he has announced.
Nungesser made the announcement via social media Wednesday night, saying he received a positive test result earlier in the day. He said he is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and thanked the public for its prayers.
Thank you to everyone for your prayers. Today I tested positive for #COVID but have very mild symptoms. Will be resting up and feeling better soon! As we head into the holidays, my thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by COVID. #LouisianaStrong— Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) December 17, 2020
“Thank you to everyone for your prayers,” Nungesser said on his official Twitter page. “Today I tested positive for [COVID-19] but have very mild symptoms. Will be resting up and feeling better soon! As we head into the holidays, my thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by COVID.”
Nungesser, who leads Louisiana’s tourism agency, is not the first elected official to test positive for the coronavirus.
Earlier this month, State Treasurer John Schroder had to be hospitalized after he tested positive for the virus. Attorney General Jeff Landry has also tested positive for COVID-19, as has U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.
After news broke of Nungesser’s diagnosis, Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has had multiple staffers test positive for COVID-19, wished him a “speedy recovery” via his own social media feeds.
Please join me and @FirstLadyOfLA in praying for @LouisianaLtGov as he fights COVID-19. We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery. #lagov— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 17, 2020
“Please join me and [First Lady Donna Edwards] in praying for [Nungesser] as he fights COVID-19,” Edwards tweeted. “We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.