The vast majority of those who have died from the novel coronavirus are in the New Orleans area, but the fatalities are spreading throughout the state, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Of the 34 COVID-19 related deaths the LDH has reported, 20 were residents of Orleans Parish while another five were residents of neighboring Jefferson Parish, the two parishes with the most reported cases of the novel coronavirus.
However, there are now a total of 11 parishes that have reported at least one fatality, including three in the capital area. East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes have each one reported death. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office announced the second death in the capital city Tuesday morning, but that hasn’t yet been tallied in the Department of Health’s official figures.
Up north, Webster Parish, which touches the Arkansas border, has one reported death, according to the Department of Health, along with Ouachita Parish, which is one parish removed from the Arkansas border.
Further south but still north of the capital area, Catahoula and Rapides parishes have also reported fatalities.
Of the 34 residents who have died from the coronavirus, 23 were over the age of 60, with the oldest being a 98-year-old Orleans Parish resident. The youngest person to die from the disease was a 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident.
Louisiana currently has 1,172 positive cases of the coronavirus in 41 parishes. To “flatten the curve,” Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a “stay at home” order for the entire state through April 12.
“Our rate of growth is faster than any state or country in the world,” Edwards said in a broadcasted roundtable discussion Monday night. “I know it’s unbelievable to hear and hard to hear, but it’s true. That’s why we need people to stay home as much as possible.”
The Louisiana Department of Health will release its updated figures at noon Tuesday.
Here’s a parish-by-parish breakdown of the COVID-19 related fatalities in Louisiana.
Orleans Parish - 20
Jefferson Parish - 5
Washington Parish - 1
East Baton Rouge Parish - 1
Ascension Parish - 1
West Baton Rouge Parish - 1
St. James Parish - 1
Webster Parish - 1
Rapides Parish - 1
Ouachita Parish - 1
Catahoula Parish - 1
