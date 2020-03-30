Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.