While Gov. John Bel Edwards didn’t divulge much information regarding his upcoming Phase Three proclamation, he shared one detail with reporters on Thursday.
The statewide mask mandate will stay intact.
Edwards is expected to go into further detail about what his Phase Three proclamation will look like during a press conference Friday afternoon.
Set for 2 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
On Thursday, Edwards announced that the state had met the criteria to advance into Phase Three of its reopening plan, which is based on guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task Force amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.
The Phase Two expired on Friday, Sept. 11. It is unclear yet how long the Phase Three order will last.
“We have done better of late,” Edwards said. “That is what the data represents. That is why we are making the decision we made.”
A move to Phase Three is expected to mean a loosening of restrictions on businesses, restaurants, retail stores, schools, churches, gyms, and possibly bars. However, Edwards said the advancement “is not a lifting of all restrictions” and that there is still a lot of COVID-19 in the state.
“If we don’t want to go backwards, we need everybody to understand that Phase Three is not a lifting of all restrictions or that covid is no longer in Louisiana — it is,” he said. “Every CDC guideline remains in place and all the mitigation measures remain incredibly important, and we need people to do their part.”
Louisiana entered Phase Two on June 5 and remained there for three months as cases and hospitalizations rose heavily in a second surge over the summer that was more evenly spread across the state.
Edwards renewed his Phase Two order four times and later implemented more restrictive measures, including a statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older, a ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limits on social gatherings.
Since the governor’s statewide mask mandate went into effect in mid-July, average daily case counts, positivity rate, and hospitalizations have all gone down, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
While Edwards said the mask mandate would remain in place, he said he and his team would work Thursday night to determine other stipulations of Phase Three.
Edwards called this decision “the hardest” he has had to make since the outbreak of the coronavirus, citing the increased activity in the state over the last month with the reopening of K-12 schools and colleges, Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, and Labor Day.
“My concern is when you go to the next phase, people will think everything is okay,” he said. “It’s not okay. We’re still No. 1 in per capita cases, but we have done better of late, which is why we’re moving forward.”
As of Thursday, Louisiana was reporting 155,419 COVID-19 cases; 140,440 recoveries; 4,991 COVID-19 related deaths; and 2,009,584 tests.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 3,517 cases; 35,968 tests; and 69 deaths.
