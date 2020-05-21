The bell rang precisely 25 times, keeping a relatively new tradition alive for another year.
The Maurepas School honored its Class of 2020 with a virtual ringing of the bell ceremony on Friday, May 15, to continue a tradition that started in 2018.
A video was uploaded to the Maurepas School’s Facebook page at exactly 6 p.m., following the school’s constant hints at a “surprise” for seniors earlier in the week. In the video, a narrator calls out the names of all 25 seniors, and each name was followed by the chiming of the original school bell that hangs in the 108-year-old section of the original four-room schoolhouse.
Normally, seniors would ring the bell themselves in a ceremony attended by the student body, faculty, and staff of the Maurepas School family. But the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced a closure of all schools since mid-March, effectively ending plans for gatherings for the rest of the school year.
“Just know, you are all here with us in spirit,” the narrator said in the video.
The ringing of the bell tradition began with the Class of 2018, when 18 seniors were the first to ring the bell on the eve of their graduation ceremony. It continued with the Class of 2019 last year but was nearly thwarted by the novel coronavirus pandemic for the Class of 2020.
The tradition was saved, however, when Mrs. Anderson — who taught the seniors in junior high — had the idea “to recreate” the bell ringing with a virtual ceremony. The cap-and-gown photographs of every senior is pictured below the bell as their name is called during the 3-minute video.
“We are so proud of all that you have endured and overcome to make it to this point,” the school said in the video.
The virtual ceremony marked the second time Maurepas seniors were recognized last week, following a parade through their community two days prior.
Graduation ceremonies for all nine Livingston Parish high schools have been postponed until at least June as the state continues to slowly reopen following the COVID-19 outbreak, which forced Gov. John Bel Edwards to close school campuses statewide for the rest of the current school year.
