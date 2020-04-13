Any moment now, more than 15,000 Livingston Parish students will have food brought to their doorsteps.
Deliveries are underway for Livingston Parish Public Schools families who qualified for free meals through the “Meals to You” program, Child Nutrition Supervisor Sommer Purvis has announced.
Purvis made the announcement in a statement released Monday afternoon, saying the school system received notification from Baylor University’s Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty operations director that free meal shipments to students in the parish “have started.”
Livingston Parish Public Schools partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University two weeks ago to provide food and nutrition to students while schools are closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has forced a shut down of all schools in Louisiana through at least April 30.
The emergency “Meals to You” program delivers meals to the doorsteps of students ages 18 and younger who qualify. A collaboration between Baylor University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program will ship free, shelf-stable meals on a biweekly basis. The meals will be delivered by mail and should be enough to last two weeks, according to an earlier report.
Approximately 15,134 Livingston Parish students qualified to receive meals through the program.
Purvis said she was able to confirm on Monday that more than 600 boxes of food were delivered to the Albany Post Office over the weekend. She also encouraged families to sign up for UPS My Choice or USPS Informed Delivery service. Both services are free, and they will notify individuals any time a box is on its way.
LPPS Superintendent Joe Murphy thanked Baylor University for allowing the district to participate in the program. He also thanked the Child Nutrition Department “for not being dismayed” and “finding a new pathway to getting food to our children.”
“We are so glad to hear that food deliveries have begun, and that our children are receiving the nutrition they need during this time,” Murphy said. “Our teachers have begun getting positive feedback today from students’ families as they also begin a new week of remote learning and engagement.”
This is the latest attempt by the school system to feed its children who are out of school due to the novel coronavirus, which spiked to more than 21,000 reported cases in Louisiana as of Monday, according to the Department of Health.
The school system initially implemented a drive-thru service at 14 campuses, but those plans were scrapped after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide “stay at home” order that banned groups larger than 10 people. The school system passed out 14,000 meals on the only day of the drive-thru service.
After that, the school system delivered 6,000 shelf-stable meals to children that had been prepared for the drive-thru service.
