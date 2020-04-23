The Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s current meal program will run through the end of the 2019-20 school year, with school officials hoping the program can be extended into the summer, Superintendent Joe Murphy announced this week.

To keep students fed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the district recently partnered with U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University to secure free meals for students ages 18 and younger through the emergency “Meals to You” program.

More than 15,000 Livingston Parish students qualified for the program, which delivers free, shelf-stable meals by mail to students’ homes on a biweekly basis. Meal deliveries began earlier this month.

In a press release this week, which was followed by a video on the school system’s Youtube channel, Murphy said the “Meals to You” program will run through May 22, the final day of the academic year.

“We are also asking if that service can be extended beyond the end of our school year, and we are looking for other options if we are told that’s not a possibility,” Murphy said in the video.

The announcement comes a week after Gov. John Bel Edwards officially shuttered all school campuses to students statewide for the rest of the 2019-20 school year in response to the novel coronavirus, which has reached more than 25,000 reported cases and 1,400 deaths in Louisiana.

Edwards first closed schools on March 13 and wound up extending that closure to April 30 before making the decision to close school campuses for good.

This is the latest attempt by the Livingston Parish school system to feed its children who are out of school due to the novel coronavirus, which spiked to more than 25,700 reported cases in Louisiana as of Thursday, according to the Department of Health.

The school system initially implemented a drive-thru service at 14 campuses, but those plans were scrapped after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide “stay at home” order that banned groups larger than 10 people. The school system passed out 14,000 meals on the only day of the drive-thru service.

After that, the school system delivered 6,000 shelf-stable meals to children that had been prepared for the drive-thru service.