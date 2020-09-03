Childhood Hunger Awareness Day may have looked different this year, but its mission remained the same.
Mighty Moms, a non-profit food pantry that is in its 10th year, held its third annual Childhood Hunger Awareness Day in Livingston Parish on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Under normal circumstances, Mighty Moms volunteers and local leaders would have spent the day visiting with elementary students and reading to them a children’s book that raises awareness about poverty and hunger.
However, with COVID-19 restrictions banning visitors from school campuses, Mighty Moms co-founders Dawn Birdsong and Beth McCormick were forced to settle for a virtual reading to children instead of speaking to them face-to-face.
But they had plenty of help.
The 14-minute virtual reading (which can be found by clicking here) featured school leaders, elected officials, regular citizens, and a few local celebrities — most notably Livingston Parish native and American former American Idol winner Laine Hardy.
Together, they shared the story of “Maddi’s Fridge,” a children’s book by Lois Brandt in which the man character Maddi marvels at all the food filling her friend Sophia’s refrigerator, much different than what was inside — or not inside — her own fridge at home.
“I hope that this made an impact on your life in such a way that it would strike a conversation with other students, teachers, guidance counselors, and parents,” McCormick said at the video’s conclusion, “because it’s never too young to get involved in your community and make a difference.”
Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that partners with the Livingston Parish Library and Livingston Parish Public Schools to spread its mission of “nurturing hungry children to success.”
It began in 2010 and consists of several ongoing projects, including the Full Tummy Project, the Food Pantry, and the Barrel Project. In recent years, Mighty Moms has distributed more than 21,000 Full Tummy Bags to Livingston Parish schools on a monthly grocery bill of $13,000.
This year, Mighty Moms launched its “Sponsor a Child” campaign, in which people can agree to cover weekend meals and snacks for one student by paying for a weekend ($6), a month ($30), or the entire school year ($300).
Birdsong and McCormick have repeatedly thanked the community for supporting their mission over the years.
For more information, visits www.mightymomsgo.org.
