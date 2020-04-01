Mighty Moms, a local non-profit food pantry dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Livingston Parish, will pass out food to local children at nine different sites throughout the parish on Thursday, April 2.

The meal service comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which in Louisiana spiked to 5,237 positive cases as of the Department of Health’s latest figures on Tuesday.

Mighty Moms co-founder Beth McCormick told The News that each student will receive one hot meal, two snack items, and two breakfast items. All meals are free and intended for children ages 18 and younger, and each site will have a predetermined amount of food.

This is the latest attempt from the non-profit organization to feed the children of Livingston Parish, who will be out of school until at least April 30 in adherence to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ intended extension of his “stay at home” order.

Founded in 2010, Mighty Moms was distributing an average of 600 “Full Tummy” bags per week to students at 42 different Livingston Parish campuses before the governor closed all schools statewide. Mighty Moms also fed children through its “Feeding Young Minds” program held in conjunction with the Livingston Parish Library, which has also closed all facilities amid the global pandemic.

This month, Mighty Moms implemented and then expanded its “give and take” barrels program to numerous businesses, churches, and fire stations across Livingston Parish. The containers are stocked with non-perishable food items and hygiene items, and people can “give” if they are able or “take” if they’re in need.

Mighty Moms receives no federal funding and runs solely off of donations, McCormick said. Anyone who would like to give a donation to Mighty Moms can text GIVE to (225) 269-1151 or donate online at www.mightymomsgo.org.

Listed below are the times and locations for this Thursday’s “grab-and-go” meal sites.

-- 9 a.m. - Livingston Pawn Shop, located at 13850 Florida Blvd., Livingston

-- 9:45 a.m. - Slingin' Iron Crossfit, located at 11013 Hwy. 190, Walker

-- 10:25 a.m. - Wildcat Dr @ Stump St, located at 13327 Wildcat Drive, Walker

-- 11:15 a.m. - Linder Road Trailer Park, located at 31531 Linder Road, Denham Springs

-- 12 p.m. - Amite Baptist Church, located at 7100 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs

-- 12:45 p.m. - Magnolia Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 8458 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs

-- 1:30 p.m. - L.M. Lockhart Park Community Center, located at 320 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs

-- 2:15 p.m. - Eastover Estates, located at 25825 Aztec Drive, Denham Springs

-- 3 p.m. - Southside Baptist Church, located at 7572 Vincent Road, Denham Springs