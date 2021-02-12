You are the owner of this article.
Missed the Krewe of Denham Springs’ parade this year? Take a look back at past parades

Denham Springs Parade 2020
A float comes down Range Avenue in Denham Springs for the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15. 

 Jonathan Mailhes/The News

Last weekend would’ve marked the Krewe of Denham Springs’ 41st Annual Mardi Gras Parade.

But the novel coronavirus had other plans.

Like so many other events in the last 11 months, the city’s annual Mardi Gras parade was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has put a stop to large gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread.

This marked the first-ever cancellation for the local Mardi Gras celebration, which started in 1981 and has been held every year since — even following the Great Flood of 2016.

The Krewe of Denham Springs announced the cancellation of this year’s ball and parade back in December, just as the state was firmly entrenched in its third COVID-19 surge.

Since then, parade organizers across the state have followed suit, forcing people to either adjust their Mardi Gras traditions this year or just hope for better luck next year.

The Krewe of Denham Springs posted on what would’ve been parade day on Feb. 6, asking people to share their favorite moments from a past parade.

Likewise, The News has compiled some of our favorite moments from the Krewe of Denham Springs’ Mardi Gras parades in recent years. And there are plenty.

Dozens of themed floats and vehicles driving through the historic Antique Village. Bands and dancers marching down Range Avenue. A long list of throws such as cups, koozies, mini king cakes, toys, balls, and — of course — beads being eagerly scooped up by people of all ages.

Below are some of the best images from past Mardi Gras parades. And here’s to hoping to add to them in 2022.

2020 parade - Back to the 80s

Denham Springs Parade 2020
Large crowds gather to enjoy a great day for the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15. 
Denham Springs Parade 2020
The Denham Springs High School Band marches in the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. 
Denham Springs Parade 2020
Chase Tyler, serving as Grand Marshal of the parade, throws beads to the crowd during the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15. 
Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade 2020
The King of the Denham Springs Parade throws beads during the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Denham Springs Parade 2020
A parade rider dressed as a Ghostbuster throws goodies to the crowd during the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Denham Springs Parade 2020
A lady poses for a picture as her float passed during the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Denham Springs Parade 2020
A man tosses a large bead to someone in the crowd during the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Denham Springs Parade 2020
Reese, Brynlee, and Kinsley Owens give a motorcycle cop high-fives as he passes during the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Denham Springs Parade 2020
"Laissez Les Bons Temps Roulez" in Denham Springs for the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade 2020
Live Oak High School Band marches in the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Denham Springs Parade 2020
An LSU-themed float rolls in the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Denham Springs Parade 2020
A lady throws a bead from a WWII style truck during the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.

2019 Parade - Hawaiian Tropical Paradise

Krewe of Denham Springs
A rider tosses a lei during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23. The parade started at Denham Springs High and went through the Antique Village to Veterans Boulevard.
Krewe of Denham Springs
A Livingston Parish Sheriff Deputy high fives children before the start of the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23. The parade started at Denham Springs High and went through the Antique Village to Veterans Boulevard.
Krewe of Denham Springs
Cadets of the Denham Springs High Marine Corps JROTC march in the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Krewe of Denham Springs
A rider throws beads from a float during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23. The parade started at Denham Springs High and went through the Antique Village to Veterans Boulevard.
Krewe of Denham Springs
A child reaches out for parade favors during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Krewe of Denham Springs
Members of the Live Oak Eaglettes dance during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23. The parade started at Denham Springs High and went through the Antique Village to Veterans Boulevard.
Krewe of Denham Springs
A member of the Denham Springs Fire Department throws beads out of fire truck during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Krewe of Denham Springs
A woman tries to keep dry during a downpour before the start of the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23. The parade started at Denham Springs High and went through the Antique Village to Veterans Boulevard.
Krewe of Denham Springs
Parade riders throw beads out of a military truck during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Krewe of Denham Springs
A Live Oak cheerleader throws a stuffed animal during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23. The parade started at Denham Springs High and went through the Antique Village to Veterans Boulevard.
Krewe of Denham Springs
A member of the Springfield High Marching Band plays during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Krewe of Denham Springs
Children pick up candy during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23. The parade started at Denham Springs High and went through the Antique Village to Veterans Boulevard.
Krewe of Denham Springs
A rider tosses a stuffed animal during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Krewe of Denham Springs
Jaycelin Carter, the 2018 Livingston Parish Rodeo Queen, rides in the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23. The parade started at Denham Springs High and went through the Antique Village to Veterans Boulevard.
Krewe of Denham Springs
A rider throws a toy during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.

2018 - Party on the Nile

Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Despite the rain, the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade passes through the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
A woman in a jeep throws beads to someone standing on Range Avenue in the Denham Springs Antique Village during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Keith Alex Walker, last year’s Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras king, throws up his arms after running out of mini king cakes to throw during the Krewe’s Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
The Live Oak Navy Sea Cadets march at the head of the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, right, toasts King Eugene "Gene" Caballero and Queen Margie Caballero before the Krewe of Denham Springs Parade on Saturday.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Two young parade goers in the Denham Springs Antique Village get excited as the procession of Mardi Gras floats head their way.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
A deputy from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shakes the hand of a parade goer on Range Avenue.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Greg Porche hammers a Mardi Gras sign on a float for A-1 Mobile Home Movers prior to the start of the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
The Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade marches through the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore', left, shares a laugh with Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry before the Krewe of Denham Springs Parade on Saturday. Honore' served as the grand marshal.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Hayley Burley waits for the start of the Krewe of Denham Springs Parade on Saturday. She was on the Hope on the Bayou float by the John Burley family.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
One float walker used an umbrella against the rain at the Krewe of Denham Springs Parade. All floats were required to have walkers to guarantee safety of parade watchers.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Parade watcher tried to stay dry Saturday, but the rain did not stop their effort to collect throws at the Krewe of Denham Springs Parade.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Two friends take a break from throwing beads to take a selfie during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
A young float rider throws a cup to the crowd during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade.
Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade
Three young parade goers call out for some beads while standing on Range Avenue in the Antique Village during the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3.

2017 - Pirates of the Cajun Navy

Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.
Denham Springs Mardi Gras 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade, which was held on Feb. 18.