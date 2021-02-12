Missed the Krewe of Denham Springs’ parade this year? Take a look back at past parades

Last weekend would’ve marked the Krewe of Denham Springs’ 41st Annual Mardi Gras Parade.

But the novel coronavirus had other plans.

Like so many other events in the last 11 months, the city’s annual Mardi Gras parade was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has put a stop to large gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread.

This marked the first-ever cancellation for the local Mardi Gras celebration, which started in 1981 and has been held every year since — even following the Great Flood of 2016.

The Krewe of Denham Springs announced the cancellation of this year’s ball and parade back in December, just as the state was firmly entrenched in its third COVID-19 surge.

Since then, parade organizers across the state have followed suit, forcing people to either adjust their Mardi Gras traditions this year or just hope for better luck next year.

The Krewe of Denham Springs posted on what would’ve been parade day on Feb. 6, asking people to share their favorite moments from a past parade.

Likewise, The News has compiled some of our favorite moments from the Krewe of Denham Springs’ Mardi Gras parades in recent years. And there are plenty.

Dozens of themed floats and vehicles driving through the historic Antique Village. Bands and dancers marching down Range Avenue. A long list of throws such as cups, koozies, mini king cakes, toys, balls, and — of course — beads being eagerly scooped up by people of all ages.

Below are some of the best images from past Mardi Gras parades. And here’s to hoping to add to them in 2022.

2020 parade - Back to the 80s

2019 Parade - Hawaiian Tropical Paradise

2018 - Party on the Nile

2017 - Pirates of the Cajun Navy