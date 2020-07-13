New mobile COVID-19 testing sites will hit Livingston Parish this week, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
One site will visit Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker, located at 13750 Ball Park Road, on Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14.
The other will visit The Church International, located at 26490 S. Frost Road in Livingston, on Wednesday, July 15.
All sites will operate from 8-11 a.m., according to LOHSEP. There will be no cost to receive a test at either of the two sites, according to the Department of Health.
The new sites continue an effort to identify community hotspots of the novel coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in Louisiana over the last month.
Since June 23, the state has reported at least 1,000 new cases a day 13 times — including seven times with at least 1,800 new cases since July 1. The state’s positivity rate (percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) has also been on the rise, meaning the increase in cases can’t be explained by an increase in tests.
On Friday, the state reported its most new cases not attributed to backlogs to date (2,642), and COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled from where they stood June 13.
As of Sunday, the total case count in Louisiana has reached 78,122, while the number of hospitalizations was at 1,243, the most since May 12.
Numbers have also been on the rise in Livingston Parish, which has confirmed 837 new cases off of 6,084 tests (13.7 positivity rate) since June 23.
The rise in cases and hospitalizations forced Gov. John Bel Edwards this weekend to issue a statewide mask mandate that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 13.
In addition, the governor’s newest order closes on-premises consumption at bars and limits indoor social gatherings such as wedding receptions, class reunions and parties to 50 total people.
Edwards said these new measures were taken so the state could flatten the curve “without moving back to Phase One.” Louisiana will be under Phase Two of reopening the economy until at least July 24.
“Right now, all Louisianans need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing their face masks, keeping social distance, washing their hands frequently and staying at home when they are feeling sick,” Edwards said in a statement this weekend. “These are reasonable expectations while we fight to reduce the spread of the illness in our state.”
