New mobile COVID-19 testing sites will hit Livingston Parish over the next two weeks, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The new testing sites will be set up in Albany, Springfield, and French Settlement, according to a release from Brandi Janes, acting director of LOHSEP.
The first site will be stationed at Albany High, located at 29700 1 Hornet Lane, on Tuesday July 21, and Wednesday, July 22.
The second site will run at the American Legion Hall in Springfield, located at 26200 LA Hwy. 43, on Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28.
The third site will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement, located at 15710 LA Hwy. 16, on Wednesday, July 29.
Testing at the three sites is free for people 18 ages and older. A photo ID is required to get a test, but individuals do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.
The sites will run from 8-11 a.m. daily.
The new sites continue an effort to identify community hotspots of the novel coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in Louisiana over the last month.
The state exceeded 90,000 total cases on Sunday and reached 3,433 fatalities. Additionally, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 1,469 statewide while ventilator usage hit 177.
The increase in cases and hospitalizations led Gov. John Bel Edwards to issue a statewide mask mandate that will be in effect until at least July 24, the date his proclamation extending Phase Two of reopening the state is set to expire.
Along with requiring masks by people in public, the governor’s newest order closes on-premises consumption at bars and limits indoor social gatherings such as wedding receptions, class reunions and parties to 50 total people.
In Livingston Parish, there have been a confirmed 1,892 cases resulting in 42 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.