More than 1.2 million Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
The state also closed in on 2.6 million administered vaccine doses.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,589,967, an increase of 67,295 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,206,198 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 48,527.
Louisiana confirmed 689 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three new deaths Monday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 202 “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 11 since Friday to 319 statewide. Ventilator usage, meanwhile, remained at 47 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 387,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 68,436 “probable” cases
-- 9,436 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 906 “probable” deaths
-- 6,933,934 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,589,967 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,206,198 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
