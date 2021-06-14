More than 1.7 million Louisiana residents have started a COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,119,712, an increase of 24,259 from the last report Thursday. The state is also reporting that 1,531,931 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 15,380.
Approximately 1,702,374 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 10,149 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 400 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 154 “probable” cases and three “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two over the weekend to 283 statewide. Ventilator usage rose by four to 38 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 402,072 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 73,836 “probable” cases
-- 9,655 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,000 “probable” deaths
-- 7,585,616 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,119,712 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,531,931 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 36,978 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 201 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 33,506 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 344.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 26.7 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while just over 24.2 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.
Officials also reported 19 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,701 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 147,500 total COVID-19 tests
-- 36,978 initiated vaccine series; 33,506 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
