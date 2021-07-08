More than 1.8 million Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,338,030, an increase of 22,213 from the last report Tuesday. The state is also reporting that 1,657,258 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 11,650.
Approximately 1,806,495 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 11,716 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 562 new COVID-19 cases and six COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 224 “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by three overnight to 351 statewide. Ventilator usage rose by three to 33 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 409,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 76,783 “probable” cases
-- 9,741 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,030 “probable” deaths
-- 7,838,498 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,338,030 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,657,258 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 39,178 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 169 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 36,119 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 174.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, just over 28.3 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 26.1 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 83 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
Officials also reported 14 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,893 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 153,770 total COVID-19 tests
-- 39,178 initiated vaccine series; 36,119 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.