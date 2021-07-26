More than 1.9 million residents have started a vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,483,291, an increase of 45,902 from the last report Thursday. The state is also reporting that 1,706,544 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 10,381.
Approximately 1,908,441 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 36,869 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 6,225 new COVID-19 cases in addition to 1,367 “probable” cases Monday.
The state also reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one new “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 213 over the weekend to 1,221 statewide, the most since Feb. 5. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 962.
Ventilator usage rose by 31 to 113 statewide, figures show. That’s the first time there were at least 100 COVID-19 patients on ventilators since Feb. 24.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 435,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 85,356 “probable” cases
-- 9,855 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,059 “probable” deaths
-- 8,135,80 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,483,291 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,706,544 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 42,409 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 1,367 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 37,214 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 252.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 162 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death Monday.
Local officials also reported 68 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 11,834 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,457 “probable” cases
-- 194 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 161,867 total COVID-19 tests
-- 42,409 initiated vaccine series; 37,214 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
