In less than 24 hours, more than 100,000 Louisiana residents signed up for the state’s new text message alert service that provides updates regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday.
In an effort to deliver timely information to the public, the state this week started utilizing its “Emergency Alert” system — typically used during natural disasters — to produce reports on COVID-19 in Louisiana. It will also serve as a reminder for the state-mandated “stay at home” order in effect until at least April 30.
That was some of the only good news on Friday, when the state reached “a grim milestone” by reporting more than 10,200 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in at least 370 deaths.
“We knew getting through this crisis would resemble a marathon, not a sprint,” Edwads said. “I’m asking people to be patient, to stay in their homes and take the ‘stay at home’ order seriously.”
To receive alerts, text “LACOVID” to 67283. Users will receive regular text updates directly to their cell phone regarding the disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.