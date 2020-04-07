Thanks to a new partnership, Livingston Parish students will soon have much-needed meals delivered to their doors while they're stuck at home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
More than 15,000 Livingston Parish students qualified to receive free, shelf-stable meals delivered to their homes as part of Baylor University’s “Meals to You” program, according to a press release.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools (LPPS) system recently partnered with Baylor University to provide free meals to students for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has all schools and universities statewide closed through at least April 30.
The emergency “Meals to You” program, a collaboration between Baylor University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will ship meals to students on a biweekly basis.
LPPS Child Nutrition Supervisor Sommer Purvis said the school system has verified applications for 15,134 Livingston Parish students ages 18 and younger. She said school officials worked over the weekend to provide verification of the applications and electronically delivered the completed list at 3 a.m. Monday.
Approximately 16,616 online applications were submitted, Purvis said, including 1,354 that were duplicates. Another 128 applications were denied because they did not meet qualifications.
“Of the 128 applicants that were denied, most were found to not have a LPPS student living in their household,” Purvis said.
Verifications have been submitted to “Meals to You,” and the district is awaiting word on when food shipments will begin, Purvis said. She noted that program coordinators will email notifications to parents regarding confirmation of their enrollment before scheduling shipments.
“We know that ‘Meals to You’ is working with numerous districts throughout the United States to provide emergency meals that adhere to the guidelines and regulations of the USDA,” Purvis said. “It’s quite an undertaking, but we continue to make ourselves available to assist them in any way we can to ensure our students receive assistance.
“But at this point, the district has limited ability to accelerate the program further.”
Superintendent Joe Murphy praised the work of the Child Nutrition department, saying the staff has “worked around the clock” and “doubled checked everything” to determine a way to feed the most vulnerable students who regularly rely on school-provided meals.
“We know this is a critical service for so many of our families,” he said.
This is the latest attempt by the school system to feed its children who are out of school due to the novel coronavirus, which spiked to more than 16,000 reported cases in 63 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.
The school system initially implemented a drive-thru service at 14 campuses, but those plans were scrapped after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide “stay at home” order now in effect through the end of April. The school system passed out 14,000 meals on the only day of the drive-thru service.
Two weeks ago, the school system delivered 6,000 shelf-stable meals to children that had been prepared for the drive-thru service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.