More than 2.2 million Louisiana residents have completed a vaccine series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,206,879 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 8,919 from the previous report. In addition, approximately 2,469,139 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, an increase of 9,016.
To date, the state has administered 4,518,668 vaccine doses, an increase of 18,783.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 494 new “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
According to the Department of Health, Monday’s update includes a backlog of 674 cases.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 36 over the weekend to 271 statewide, the fewest since July 1. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by seven to 46 statewide.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 604,342 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 155,658 “probable” cases
-- 12,723 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,832 “probable” deaths
-- 10,990,319 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,469,139 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,206,879 series completed; 4,518,668 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
