More than 2.5 million Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccine series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,504,431 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, an increase of 10,820 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,234,221 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 5,923.
To date, the state has administered 4,584,412 vaccine doses, an increase of 17,555.
In other news, the Department of Health confirmed 595 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 347 new “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 200 for the first time since COVID-19 reporting began in March 2020, falling by 17 over the weekend to 196 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by three to 34 statewide.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 607,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 157,500 “probable” cases
-- 12,821 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,878 “probable” deaths
-- 11,285,941 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,504,431 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,234,221 series completed; 4,584,412 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
