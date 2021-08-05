More than 2 million Louisiana residents have now initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, approximately 2,038,741 residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 44,370 from the previous report on Monday. Of that total, approximately 1,739,355 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 11,750.
To date, the state has administered 3,641,431 vaccine doses, or 54,200 more than Monday’s report.
In other news, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to soar to new heights, with officials reporting a total of 2,350 across the state as of Thursday. That’s an overnight increase of 103.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Thursday, there were 258 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 34 overnight and the most since April 27, 2020.
Officials confirmed 3,905 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.
Officials also reported 1,563 “probable” cases and six “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 22-28, 90 percent of those were not fully vaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 84 percent weren’t fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 470,314 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 97,473 “probable” cases
-- 10,066 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,096 “probable” deaths
-- 8,456,570 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,641,431 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,739,355 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
