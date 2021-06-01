More than one-quarter of Livingston Parish residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccination series, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
In Livingston Parish, approximately 35,415 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 842 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 31,655 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 864.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 25.6 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 22.9 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish 21 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death.
Officials also reported nine new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,606 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 143,934 total COVID-19 tests
-- 35,415 initiated vaccine series; 31,655 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.