(The Center Square) – The six-week surge in new unemployment claims continued last week as businesses deemed nonessential by state and local governments reduce staffing in response to COVID-19.
More than 3.8 million Americans filed unemployment claims for the week ending April 25, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
The 3.839 million claims is down 603,000 from the week prior, when 4.42 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.
Over the past six weeks, about 30.3 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits because of stay-at-home orders in response to the novel coroanvirus.
President Donald Trump held a roundtable discussion with business leaders from across the country Wednesday regarding plans to slowly reopen the economy.
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the week ending April 18, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the previous week's revised rate," the department said in a news release. "This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series."
Florida led the nation in new unemployment filings with 432,465. But that's a drop of 74,205 claims from the 506,670 filed the week prior.
California saw the sharpest decline in new claims. Last week, 328,042 California workers filed for unemployment, a drop of 200,318 from the week ending April 18, when 528,360 Californians filed for benefits.
Increase in Louisiana Unemployment Due to Coronavirus (1=Worst, 25=Avg.):
- 3,159.46% Increase in Unemployment Claims (April 2020 vs April 2019)
- 66,167 the week of April 20, 2020 vs 2,030 the week of April 22, 2019
- 8th highest increase in the U.S.
- 3,890.77% Increase in the Number of Unemployment Claims (April 2020 vs January 2020)
- 66,167 the week of April 20, 2020 vs 1,658 the week of January 1, 2020
- 2nd highest increase in the U.S.
- 4,862.71% Increase in Unemployment Claims Since Pandemic Started
- 508,202 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of April 20, 2020 vs 10,451 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of April 22, 2019
- 3rd highest increase in the U.S.
Congress expanded unemployment benefits in the $2 trillion CARES Act passed last month. Benefits include an extra $600 a week on top of state benefits for up to four months.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) maintains an economic dashboard for the Red Stick region, and one metric tracked is the change in unemployment as reported by the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).
LWC makes public numbers roughly one week behind, per guidelines from the federal Department of Labor.
According to the dashboard, Livingston Parish follows just behind East Baton Rouge Parish in terms of new unemployment filings, week-over-week, with Ascension coming in third.
Livingston is reporting, through the most recent LWC date, 13,496 new claims. East Baton Rouge has 45,977 new filings, and third place Ascension has 11,937. The (estimated) total populations of those parishes are:
- East Baton Rouge (2019) - 440,059
- Ascension Parish (2019) - 126,604
- Livingston Parish (2019) - 140,789
The number of new claims, per parish, can be seen below through April 11:
|PARISH
|03-14-2020
|03-21-2020
|03-28-2020
|04-04-2020
|04-11-2020
|Ascension
|51
|1577
|2707
|3088
|2189
|EBR
|162
|7175
|9890
|10280
|8353
|East Feliciana
|11
|153
|261
|261
|263
|Iberville
|19
|358
|614
|630
|490
|Livingston
|55
|2196
|3241
|3328
|2274
|Point Coupee
|4
|231
|375
|402
|257
|St. Helena
|6
|57
|127
|145
|107
|WBR
|14
|330
|605
|562
|407
|West Feliciana
|5
|102
|141
|141
|112
|TOTAL
|327
|12719
|18051
|18872
|14452
The new claim data through April 18 is listed below.
|PARISH
|04-18-2020
|Ascension
|2325
|East Baton Rouge
|9577
|East Feliciana
|227
|Iberville
|581
|Livingston
|2402
|Point Coupee
|330
|St. Helena
|129
|West Baton Rouge
|519
|West Feliciana
|134
|Weekly TOTAL
|16224
Please note that the numbers in this table reflect new claims to the LWC for that week, they do not reflect those who have already applied for benefits.
Real-time unemployment rates vary widely across the states from Kentucky (31.2%) Pennsylvania (29.1%) and Michigan (28.7%) at the high end to Wyoming (12.5%) Utah (11.7%) and South Dakota (9.3%) on the low end.
Louisiana ranked 5th at 27.5%, just behind Rhode Island at 27.9%.
The real-time unemployment rate uses March Bureau of Labor Statistics data as a baseline, and includes recent workforce dropouts as unemployed. This baseline unemployment count is combined with 5 weeks of initial unemployment claims from the Department of Labor to arrive at the total estimate of unemployed for each state.
