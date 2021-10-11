More than 40 percent of Livingston Parish’s population has started a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, officials reported that 57,054 Livingston Parish residents have at least started a vaccine series, a rise of 243 from earlier this week. That total accounts for roughly 40.1 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population.
In addition, approximately 50,426 Livingston Parish residents have completed a vaccine series, which is 35.5 percent of its population and a rise of 322 from the previous report.
In other news, officials confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases and six “probable” cases in Livingston Parish in the Monday report.
The parish also reported two new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and two suspected COVID-19 deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,752 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,466 “probable” cases
-- 299 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 68 “probable” deaths
-- 216,608 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,054 initiated vaccine series; 50,426 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
