More than 40,000 Livingston Parish residents have started a COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the latest information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
In Livingston Parish, approximately 40,376 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 580 from the last report Thursday. The parish is also reporting that 36,781 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 221.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, just over 29.2 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 26.6 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 120 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Local officials also reported 29 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 11,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,121 “probable” cases
-- 190 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 25 “probable” deaths
-- 157,534 total COVID-19 tests
-- 40,376 initiated vaccine series; 36,781 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.