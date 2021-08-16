More than 50,000 Livingston Parish residents have initiated a vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, approximately 51,006 residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 1,292 from Thursday’s report. Officials also reported that 879 more Livingston Parish residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the total to 39,878.
In other news, Livingston Parish confirmed 179 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, bringing the toll this month to 24. The parish has reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the last four LDH reports.
Officials also reported 186 new “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 14,502 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,034 “probable” cases
-- 221 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 31 “probable” deaths
-- 181,277 total COVID-19 tests
-- 51,006 initiated vaccine series; 39,878 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.