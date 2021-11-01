More than 58,000 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series against COVID-19, accounting for just over 40 percent of the local population, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the most recent data, approximately 58,159 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 181 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 51,927 residents have completed a series, an increase of 239.
In other news, officials reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in addition to seven “probable” cases on Monday.
The parish didn’t report a new confirmed or suspected death from COVID-19.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,602 “probable” cases
-- 302 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 73 “probable” deaths
-- 224,942 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,159 initiated vaccine series; 51,927 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
