More Livingston Parish residents started a COVID-19 vaccine series last week than in any week since early October, pushing the total to date past 60,000, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
During the week of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, approximately 464 locals initiated a vaccine series. That’s the most since Oct. 4-10, when the parish reported that 495 residents had started a vaccine series.
This bump came one week after Livingston Parish reported its lowest number of new vaccine series initiations.
As of the latest data, approximately 60,039 locals have started a vaccine series. Of that total, approximately 53,668 have finished a series, an increase of 424 from last week.
In other news, officials reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish and seven new “probable” cases.
Officials also reported one new suspected death from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,764 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 77 “probable” deaths
-- 238,860 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,039 initiated vaccine series; 53,668 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
