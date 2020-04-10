As the number of positive cases, hospital admissions, and deaths stemming from the novel coronavirus continues to rise, so, too, does another number: recoveries.
Though that number is not being as widely reported by national, state, and local officials as the others, it’s important to note that the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 will ultimately recover, according to Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health.
“Most people who have COVID will get better,” he said.
Billioux gave that answer in response to a question from Debbie of Baton Rouge, whose question was chosen to be read aloud during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ press conference on Friday.
According to the governor, Debbie’s question was: “If you test positive, what is your incubation period until you’re considered well?”
Billioux, who referenced guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), said a person must meet certain criteria before being considered “well,” though national health officials are still determining exactly what that looks like.
For the moment, the CDC lists two ways to determine if a person is recovered: a non-test-based strategy and a test-based strategy.
For the non-test-based strategy, the CDC states that a person isn’t considered “well” until at least seven days (one week) have passed since the symptoms first appeared. That must be accompanied by a “significant” improvement in respiratory symptoms (such as cough or shortness of breath) and a three-day period (72 hours) without a fever.
“More importantly, that time period without the fever has to be without taking medication... that helps reduce the fever,” Billioux said.
During that period when a person first starts experiencing symptoms to the point where he or she is feeling better, that person must remain in isolation, Billioux said, noting social distancing practices, good hygiene, and Edwards’ “stay at home” order that is in effect until April 30.
“Everybody who has those symptoms, even if you haven’t been tested, should be isolating… and doing an extra good job of cleaning up after yourself and washing your hands to really limit the spread of virus around the communities,” he said.
The CDC also cites a test-based strategy to determine if a person is recovered, but “that is contingent on the availability of ample testing supplies and laboratory capacity as well as convenient access to testing, according to the CDC.
If testing is available, a person will be considered “well” if that person shows negative results in two COVID-19 tests spaced at least 24 hours apart.
Though health officials remain unanimous that most people who contract the disease will recover, the official numbers in the U.S. haven’t yet backed up that point.
According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 486,994 reported cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. against 27,612 recoveries.
However, most states, including Louisiana, have yet to start reporting recoveries in their official figures as much of the focus remains on surging medical capacity and treating the infected.
Countries around the globe are reporting recoveries in greater volume, such as Spain (157,053 cases, 55,668 recoveries), Italy (147,577 cases, 30,455 recoveries), France (125,930 cases, 25,195 recoveries), Germany (120,157 cases, 52,407 recoveries), and China (82,941 cases, 77,791 recoveries), according to Johns Hopkins University.
The number of recoveries in the U.S. and Louisiana — which ranks near the top nationally in number of reported cases per capita — is bound to grow if people continue following the mitigation measures in place, Billioux said.
“My understanding is it is a pretty rough illness and it’s not something any of us want to have to go through,” he said. “We should be staying at home and limiting exposure to folks because it is something that takes time to get through.”
