The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced Sunday evening that they would be increasing precaution parameters, recommending gatherings of 50 or more be cancelled for the next eight weeks.

Certain businesses have already adjusted in the Denham Springs area to coronavirus concerns, including WalMart which has adjusted hours to sanitize the store and re-stock shelves, and Chick-fil-A which has gone to 'drive-thru only' until further notice.

Now, Movie Tavern by Marcus has made some adjustments - specifically to seating and the number of seats available.

The Juban Crossing location announced Monday morning that their seating capacity per theater would be reduced by 50%, below 50 seats, per theater. There would also be extra seats placed in between rows of patrons. See below picture for reference:

Movie Tavern added that they may adjust this approach if any guidelines should change.