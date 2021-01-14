For the next month, Movie Tavern by Marcus is hosting film watch parties at a discounted price.
Through the Marcus Private Cinema package, the nation-wide theater chain is allowing groups of up to 20 people to watch a movie safely in their own, personal auditorium.
Ticket buyers can decide on a day, a movie from Marcus’ catalog, what snacks they’d like, and more. The one-month deal — typically offered at $175 — is available for $99 at the Juban Crossing Movie Tavern location through the end of January.
For booking details and more information, people are encouraged to visit www.marcustheatres.com/group-theatre-events.
Movie Tavern by Marcus, the only movie theater in Livingston Parish, announced it would reopen in late August after a months-long shutdown. Like all chains nationwide, Movie Tavern was forced to close last March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of this month, it remains the only Movie Tavern location in the Greater Baton Rouge area open to the public and one of just two in the state (Covington).
In adherence to local health and safety guidelines regarding cleanliness, Movie Tavern officials said the theater chain would ramp up its cleaning practices and protocols in its phase rollout.
Those measures included making masks mandatory for all movie-goers unless eating or drinking and an increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces. Theaters have also plexiglass is located in various transactional areas and hand sanitizer stations throughout.
To follow social distancing guidelines from health experts, Movie Tavern theaters are operating at reduced capacity in all auditoriums, and there are staggered movie start times to allow a definitive number of customers in the theatre at a time.
Some of this month’s showings include: “Wonder Woman 1984,” which shows Diana contending with a colleague and businessman after a magical artifact goes missing; “MLK/FBI,” which explores the U.S. government’s surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr.; “One Night in Miami,” a drama about a fictionalized meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke; and “News of the World,” which follows Tom Hanks as a war veteran who must return a young girl who was stolen as an infant to her last remaining family.
