Parents voiced their frustrations to the Livingston Parish School Board on Thursday, arguing against a reopening plan that allows certain children to receive in-person instruction five days a week while others “are forced” into a hybrid model of learning.

The meeting was held the night before the 2020-21 school year was to officially begin and schools welcomed some of their students back to campus for the first time in nearly five months. The last school year effectively ended in mid-March when Gov. John Bel Edwards closed campuses statewide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students arrived on Livingston Parish campuses for the first time in exactly 146 days on Friday.

During Thursday’s meeting, half a dozen parents and grandparents expressed displeasure with the district’s “LPPS Start Strong” plan, which was released in July and calls for a mixture of virtual and in-person instruction.

There was particular dissatisfaction with the district’s designated “Group D,” which is not mentioned in the “Start Strong” plan but is explained in the “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQ) tab on the district’s website.

According to the FAQ sheet, Group D includes students in grades Pre-K-2, students with significant disabilities participating in alternate assessment, students attending the ELEC Center, and employee’s children.

“Our employees are considered essential workers, therefore the necessity to have them present is essential in our ability to provide a quality learning environment for all our students,” the FAQ sheet states. “Under phase 2 guidelines all employee’s children will be placed on a five-day schedule unless the employee chooses the hybrid or virtual scheduling options.”

The FAQ sheet also states that the district aims to offer face-to-face instruction five days per week “to as many students as we can accommodate while abiding by the restrictions.”

“If possible once we start if we can add students to the five-day schedule, we would look at potentially adding ascending grades beginning with grade 3 for the reasons listed below,” the FAQ sheet states.

All LPPS students have been placed in one of four groups for the school system’s phased reopening approach, which mirrors the phase the governor has set for the state.

Groups A and B are made of students in grades 3-12 who will alternate between virtual and in-person instruction under Phase Two, while Group C students represent students in all grade levels who opted for the district’s 100-percent virtual option out of fears for COVID-19.

Nearly 93 percent of the district’s near 26,000 students chose in-person instruction to start the school year, with around 1,800 choosing to go all virtual.

If the state — and therefore, the district — moves to Phase One, learning for all but a select number of Livingston Parish students would be virtual, while Phase Three allows in-person instruction for all five days a week.

Employee’s children were not mentioned in the district’s original release of its “Start Strong” plan, and during the School Board meeting, parents questioned why they weren’t informed of Group D until this week.

The parents who spoke expressed anger that the children of LPPS employees were allowed to go to school five days a week while their children could not, with one calling it “nepotism.” One parent brought statistics claiming the virus doesn’t affect children as harshly as it does adults, and another asked why neighboring districts were allowed to return K-5 students five days a week but not Livingston Parish.

The first parent to speak was Lana Gregory, a nurse who has a second-grader and fourth-grader attending Walker-area schools. Reading from a prepared statement, Gregory said answers from administrators regarding her children’s education have been “a little vague, sometimes a little confusing, and varying.”

She also questioned why Group D “was not mentioned or presented” in the district’s press releases and later “buried” on the district’s FAQ sheet a few days before school started.

“The Group D situation needed to be transparent,” she said after the meeting.

Gregory said her husband Jonathan, who also spoke during the meeting, recently contacted their School Board representative Jeffery Cox about the Group D situation. She claimed that Cox told her husband “teachers would not come to work if their kids couldn’t come too.”

“If your employees are threatening to not show up, that sounds like an ethical problem between an employer and employee,” she said in her statement. “If they feel the need to strike over not receiving a perk in the middle of a global crisis, then we will support 100 percent.

“But until then, let’s make sure all the kids that need to be in school five days a week get it, not just the ones that have connections.”

Another parent, Lynda Gardiner, said her autistic eighth-grader does not meet the criteria for “students with significant disabilities” and was placed on an alternating schedule, even though she has paperwork from doctors saying “he needs to be in school” five days a week.

“My child is being left behind because he’s going to go to school every other day and every other Friday,” she said. “And I don’t understand why there couldn’t have been some kind of input from the parents of this parish that care about this parish, live in this parish, pay taxes in this parish, and have chosen to come to this parish because of the schools.”

Jonathan Gregory spoke a few minutes after his wife and asked why neighboring parishes, specifically Tangipahoa Parish, were allowing younger students to be on campus five days a week but not Livingston Parish.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish School System’s plans, students in grades K-6 will have traditional learning five days a week under Phase Two while students in grades 7-12 will be fully virtual.

“What can we do?” he asked. “We’re willing to help bridge that gap. But we need to be asked and told who we can talk to. If it’s not you, who else do we need to talk to? Who else do we need to be knocking on doors for?"

Following the meeting, Superintendent Joe Murphy said he respects where the parents are coming from regarding the staggered learning model but stood by the decision regarding in-person instruction under Phase Two, saying he’s operating under capacity limits set by the Louisiana Board of Elementary Education (BESE).

In its guidance released earlier this summer, BESE limited group sizes on campus to 10 people in Phase One, 25 people in Phase Two, and 50 people in Phase Three, whether the group is indoors or outdoors.

“None of these decisions were made arbitrarily or lightly,” he said. “We’ve spent many long days and nights putting these plans together.”

“We understand and respect everyone’s opinion about returning our children to school,” Murphy said later. “It is our greatest hope to return all our children to school as quickly as we can. Given the current guidelines, we think we’re at capacity right now at K-2.

“However, when we get back to school, we will absolutely take a look at possible adding students to the five-day schedule beginning in third grade and ascending through the other grades.”

Regarding Group D, Murphy said he would not be able to teach “any students” if his employees weren’t able to come to work if they had to stay with their children.

“The bottom line is, if I don’t have my essential employees to work in our system, I can’t educate any children, whether they’re A, B, C, or D,” he said. “That’s the reason the decision was made that employee’s children can come five days a week.”