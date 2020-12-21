COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard will pause Dec. 24-26 in observance of the holidays, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Testing will be open Monday, Dec. 21, until Wednesday, Dec. 23, at around 20 sites across the state.
Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but officials say that wait times can be lengthy. Results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.
To date, the National Guard has administered around 300,000 COVID-19 tests.
Nearby testing locations for Livingston Parish residents include:
-- Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
-- LSU Campus: Student Union Building, 254 S. Stadium Drive, Baton Rouge, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday
-- Southern University: FG Clark Activity Center, 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday
-- Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
-- Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit, 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday
Testing site details include:
-- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.
-- For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
-- Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.
-- While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.