Ashlyn Polito, a Live Oak High graduate, is one of more than 4,300 LSU seniors whose last semester was rocked by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

They didn’t get to walk across the stage draped in their purple caps and gowns. They didn’t get to have their picture taken with the dean of their college. They didn’t get to receive their degree in front of their friends and family. 

But they were still celebrated for what they achieved.

LSU recognized more than 4,000 spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration on Friday, May 15.

Of that total, 94 are from Livingston Parish, including three who graduated Cum Laude, two who graduated Magna Cum Laude, and three who graduated Summa Cum Laude.

The virtual graduation watch party took place on the LSU Facebook page, and following the ceremony, all of the graduates’ names were displayed on scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.

The virtual ceremony featured a “Year in Review” video as well as performances by Grammy winner and Louisiana native Lauren Daigle, world-renowned opera star and LSU alumna Lisette Oropesa, and the LSU spirit squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers.”

It also featured remarks from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie, and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees, as well as messages from the deans of the senior colleges and LSU alumni.

Galligan congratulated the graduates on achieving the goal they all set for themselves when they first joined the LSU community — a goal that became more difficult to reach this semester.

In mid-March, LSU transitioned to an all-online format to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. It forced teachers to restructure their classes and forced students to, in many cases, teach themselves. 

The new disease ultimately forced university officials to cancel the commencement ceremonies scheduled in May, but it did not stop them from finding a way to recognize their graduates who represent 60 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states, and 88 foreign countries.

“Your calmness, your optimism, your resiliency in a time of crisis is commendable, and it is a testament to your true strength of character,” Galligan said. “While this certainly was not the way any of us had expected your final semester to unfold, this experience, and more importantly, the way you handled it, will serve you well as you now venture out into the world to make your mark.”

All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.

Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Bryce Michelle Gilbert, Denham Springs

Emily Ann Heath, Denham Springs

Joseph T. King Jr., Denham Springs

Kaycie Renee Prejean, Denham Springs

Jacob Riley Ramagos, Denham Springs

Gabrielle C. Rodemann, Walker

College of Art & Design

Ryan Shay Carreca, Denham Springs

Kristin Alix Fontenot, Watson

Lauren Ashton Leopold, Watson

Rebecca Lynn Maples, Denham Springs

Molly Melissa Woods, Walker

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Brennan L. Anderson, Walker

Kandyl Jadeyn Barras, Denham Springs

Triston Everett Brown, Walker*

Camden Marc Hilliard, Denham Springs

Joshua S. Howington, Livingston

Connor Lee Juban, Denham Springs

Justin Kirk Kanada, Walker

Julianna D. Lafitte, Denham Springs

Brandon Riley Means, Denham Springs

Samantha Marie Roshto, Denham Springs

Ryan Christopher Weems, Walker

College of Engineering

Nathaniel Philip Bankston, Holden*

Tyler James Binard, Walker

Darrian James Bouquet, Maurepas

Dylan Joseph de Gruy, Denham Springs

Michael Ray Dearman, Denham Springs

Kirsten Evangeline Dupre, Denham Springs

Phillip Blake Estelle, Denham Springs

Jesse Benjamin Foster, Albany

Kip Alan Hernandez, Denham Springs

Grace Kellie Kennedy, Denham Springs

Garrett Stephen McCarrol, Albany

Evan Blake McDermitt, Denham Springs

Matthew Lane Milton Jr., Walker

Sandra Catalina Murillo, Denham Springs

Martin Thomas Owens, Denham Springs

Trey Joseph Schexnayder, Denham Springs

Christopher Barton Shattuck, Denham Springs

Jacob Michael Siegel, Denham Springs

Allison Rae Swetledge, Walker

Patrick John Michael Tapalla, Denham Springs

John Robert Vaughn, Denham Springs***

College of Human Sciences & Education

Grace Elizabeth Chapman, Denham Springs

Michelle Ann Graffeo, Denham Springs

Courtlyn Nicole Hood, Denham Springs*

Haley Hamilton Miller, Denham Springs

Ashleigh King Sanders, Denham Springs

Allison Elizabeth Seay, Denham Springs

Breelyn Elise Thames, Denham Springs**

Matthew Byrd Whitehead, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Jonah Lee Aydell, Watson

Claire Elizabeth Bowman, Denham Springs

Madison Caroline Bowman, Denham Springs

Kristian Alexandra Caruso, Denham Springs

Tristin Lin Fluharty, Denham Springs

James William Fontenot, Denham Springs

Elizabeth Regina Haley, Denham Springs

Hayley Marie Hanewinkel, Albany

Joshua Lane Hibbard, Denham Springs

Mary-Claire Johnson, Watson

Daniel Sanders Loper, Denham Springs

Jourdan Michelle Munson, Denham Springs

Courtney Lynn Poche, Maurepas

Ashlyn Beverly Polito, Denham Springs

Alexandra Nicole Rancatore, Denham Springs

Luz Cristina Salinas, Denham Springs

Madelynn Olivia Varnado, Livingston

Shelby Lynn Zganjar, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Kaleigh Ann Sullivan, Holden

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Destin Lowell Marler, Watson

College of Science

Alexis Paige Blackwell, Watson

Clayton Randall Cain, Walker

Sharon Elaine Hays, Livingston

Aliese Alexandra Lemoine, Denham Springs***

Nicholas Cade Marsh, Walker

Taylor Ann Prudhomme, Springfield***

Haley Brooke Roberts, Denham Springs

Timothy Dean Roberts, Denham Springs

Hayden F. Scott, Denham Springs

Landon Bryant St. Angelo, Denham Springs

Alexander David Stant, Denham Springs

Abigail Elisabeth Vinson, Denham Springs**

Braden Lee-Louis Warr, Denham Springs

Graduate School

(Master's)

Jessica Alise Bowen, Watson

Katherine Marie Carroll, Killian

Abbey Nicolette Bethel Dolan, Denham Springs

Cade Andrew LeJeune, Denham Springs

Ashley Gail Murphy, Walker

Meghan Elizabeth Sharp, Livingston

Macee Delynne Spencer, Denham Springs

(Doctorate)

Charles Ethan Byrne, Walker

School of Veterinary Medicine

(Doctorate)

Elizabeth Dawn Burton, Albany

