They didn’t get to walk across the stage draped in their purple caps and gowns. They didn’t get to have their picture taken with the dean of their college. They didn’t get to receive their degree in front of their friends and family.
But they were still celebrated for what they achieved.
LSU recognized more than 4,000 spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration on Friday, May 15.
Of that total, 94 are from Livingston Parish, including three who graduated Cum Laude, two who graduated Magna Cum Laude, and three who graduated Summa Cum Laude.
The virtual graduation watch party took place on the LSU Facebook page, and following the ceremony, all of the graduates’ names were displayed on scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
The virtual ceremony featured a “Year in Review” video as well as performances by Grammy winner and Louisiana native Lauren Daigle, world-renowned opera star and LSU alumna Lisette Oropesa, and the LSU spirit squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers.”
It also featured remarks from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie, and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees, as well as messages from the deans of the senior colleges and LSU alumni.
Galligan congratulated the graduates on achieving the goal they all set for themselves when they first joined the LSU community — a goal that became more difficult to reach this semester.
In mid-March, LSU transitioned to an all-online format to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. It forced teachers to restructure their classes and forced students to, in many cases, teach themselves.
The new disease ultimately forced university officials to cancel the commencement ceremonies scheduled in May, but it did not stop them from finding a way to recognize their graduates who represent 60 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states, and 88 foreign countries.
“Your calmness, your optimism, your resiliency in a time of crisis is commendable, and it is a testament to your true strength of character,” Galligan said. “While this certainly was not the way any of us had expected your final semester to unfold, this experience, and more importantly, the way you handled it, will serve you well as you now venture out into the world to make your mark.”
All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.
Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish.
(Editor’s Note: *graduated Cum Laude; **graduated Magna Cum Laude; *** graduated Summa Cum Laude.)
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Bryce Michelle Gilbert, Denham Springs
Emily Ann Heath, Denham Springs
Joseph T. King Jr., Denham Springs
Kaycie Renee Prejean, Denham Springs
Jacob Riley Ramagos, Denham Springs
Gabrielle C. Rodemann, Walker
College of Art & Design
Ryan Shay Carreca, Denham Springs
Kristin Alix Fontenot, Watson
Lauren Ashton Leopold, Watson
Rebecca Lynn Maples, Denham Springs
Molly Melissa Woods, Walker
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Brennan L. Anderson, Walker
Kandyl Jadeyn Barras, Denham Springs
Triston Everett Brown, Walker*
Camden Marc Hilliard, Denham Springs
Joshua S. Howington, Livingston
Connor Lee Juban, Denham Springs
Justin Kirk Kanada, Walker
Julianna D. Lafitte, Denham Springs
Brandon Riley Means, Denham Springs
Samantha Marie Roshto, Denham Springs
Ryan Christopher Weems, Walker
College of Engineering
Nathaniel Philip Bankston, Holden*
Tyler James Binard, Walker
Darrian James Bouquet, Maurepas
Dylan Joseph de Gruy, Denham Springs
Michael Ray Dearman, Denham Springs
Kirsten Evangeline Dupre, Denham Springs
Phillip Blake Estelle, Denham Springs
Jesse Benjamin Foster, Albany
Kip Alan Hernandez, Denham Springs
Grace Kellie Kennedy, Denham Springs
Garrett Stephen McCarrol, Albany
Evan Blake McDermitt, Denham Springs
Matthew Lane Milton Jr., Walker
Sandra Catalina Murillo, Denham Springs
Martin Thomas Owens, Denham Springs
Trey Joseph Schexnayder, Denham Springs
Christopher Barton Shattuck, Denham Springs
Jacob Michael Siegel, Denham Springs
Allison Rae Swetledge, Walker
Patrick John Michael Tapalla, Denham Springs
John Robert Vaughn, Denham Springs***
College of Human Sciences & Education
Grace Elizabeth Chapman, Denham Springs
Michelle Ann Graffeo, Denham Springs
Courtlyn Nicole Hood, Denham Springs*
Haley Hamilton Miller, Denham Springs
Ashleigh King Sanders, Denham Springs
Allison Elizabeth Seay, Denham Springs
Breelyn Elise Thames, Denham Springs**
Matthew Byrd Whitehead, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jonah Lee Aydell, Watson
Claire Elizabeth Bowman, Denham Springs
Madison Caroline Bowman, Denham Springs
Kristian Alexandra Caruso, Denham Springs
Tristin Lin Fluharty, Denham Springs
James William Fontenot, Denham Springs
Elizabeth Regina Haley, Denham Springs
Hayley Marie Hanewinkel, Albany
Joshua Lane Hibbard, Denham Springs
Mary-Claire Johnson, Watson
Daniel Sanders Loper, Denham Springs
Jourdan Michelle Munson, Denham Springs
Courtney Lynn Poche, Maurepas
Ashlyn Beverly Polito, Denham Springs
Alexandra Nicole Rancatore, Denham Springs
Luz Cristina Salinas, Denham Springs
Madelynn Olivia Varnado, Livingston
Shelby Lynn Zganjar, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Kaleigh Ann Sullivan, Holden
College of Music and Dramatic Arts
Destin Lowell Marler, Watson
College of Science
Alexis Paige Blackwell, Watson
Clayton Randall Cain, Walker
Sharon Elaine Hays, Livingston
Aliese Alexandra Lemoine, Denham Springs***
Nicholas Cade Marsh, Walker
Taylor Ann Prudhomme, Springfield***
Haley Brooke Roberts, Denham Springs
Timothy Dean Roberts, Denham Springs
Hayden F. Scott, Denham Springs
Landon Bryant St. Angelo, Denham Springs
Alexander David Stant, Denham Springs
Abigail Elisabeth Vinson, Denham Springs**
Braden Lee-Louis Warr, Denham Springs
Graduate School
(Master's)
Jessica Alise Bowen, Watson
Katherine Marie Carroll, Killian
Abbey Nicolette Bethel Dolan, Denham Springs
Cade Andrew LeJeune, Denham Springs
Ashley Gail Murphy, Walker
Meghan Elizabeth Sharp, Livingston
Macee Delynne Spencer, Denham Springs
(Doctorate)
Charles Ethan Byrne, Walker
School of Veterinary Medicine
(Doctorate)
Elizabeth Dawn Burton, Albany
