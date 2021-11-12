Nearly 2.5 million Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccine series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state paused COVID-19 reported on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day, meaning Friday’s update covers two days of reporting.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,493,611 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, an increase of 9,617 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,228,298 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 6,945.
To date, the state has administered 4,566,857 vaccine doses, an increase of 17,273.
In other news, the Department of Health confirmed 528 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in its Friday report.
Officials also reported 198 new “probable” cases and 10 new “probable” deaths.
After rising for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 18 overnight to 213 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by one to 37 statewide.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 607,201 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 157,153 “probable” cases
-- 12,812 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,873 “probable” deaths
-- 11,239,407 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,493,611 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,228,298 series completed; 4,566,857 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials are reporting that 58,666 residents have started a COVID-19 vaccination series, an increase of 187 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 52,494 have completed a series, a rise of 176.
In other news, officials reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in addition to three new “probable” cases.
The parish also reported one new suspected death from COVID-19.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,974 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,655 “probable” cases
-- 305 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 230,119 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,666 initiated vaccine series; 52,494 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
