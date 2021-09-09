Nearly 2 million Louisiana residents have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, approximately 1,993,856 people have completed a vaccine series, while 2,324,829 have at least initiated one.
To date, the state has administered 4,168,382 vaccine doses.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 2,516 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths in its Thursday report.
In addition, the state reported 2,387 “probable” cases and eight “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop, falling by 70 overnight to 1,825 statewide. Hospitalizations have dropped by 1,197 since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 89 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 14 overnight to 364 statewide.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 570,793 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 139,608 “probable” cases
-- 11,569 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,423 “probable” deaths
-- 9,654,136 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,324,829 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 1,993,856 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths and 145 new cases on Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also reported 166 “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
On Thursday, Livingston Parish reported that 1,036 more residents completed a COVID-19 vaccine series during the last week. In addition, another 338 have started a series.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,112 “probable” cases
-- 272 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 52 “probable” deaths
-- 198,008 total COVID-19 tests
-- 54,594 initiated vaccine series; 45,449 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
