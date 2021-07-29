Nearly 40,000 more residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series since the previous update, signaling the biggest rise in recent weeks.
According to the most recent data from the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,531,121, an increase of 47,830 from the last report Monday. The state is also reporting that 1,716,161 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 9,617.
Approximately 1,948,202 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 39,761 from the last report.
In other news, the state confirmed 3,216 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday.
The state is also reporting 1,198 new “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 96 to 1,620 statewide, the most since Jan. 26. The Louisiana Department of Health also reported another 18 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators to bring that total to 162.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 446,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 90,199 “probable” cases
-- 9,899 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,069 “probable” deaths
-- 8,234,626 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,531,121 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,716,161 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 43,835 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 1,426 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 37,481 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 267.
In other news, officials confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Livingston Parish on Thursday.
Local officials also reported 50 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 12,392 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,804 “probable” cases
-- 196 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 165,623 total COVID-19 tests
-- 43,835 initiated vaccine series; 37,481 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
