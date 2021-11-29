Nearly 50 percent of the state has completed a vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health paused COVID-19 reporting Nov. 25-26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Monday’s report came from data compiled since Wednesday, Nov. 24.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,262,070 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 13,828 from the last report. That total accounts for just over 49 percent of the state’s roughly 4.6 million residents.
So far, approximately 2,546,730 residents have started a vaccine series, an increase of 18,085.
To date, the state has administered 4,657,267 vaccine doses, a rise of 33,274.
In other news, the Department of Health confirmed 859 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 395 new “probable” cases and six new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 10 to 204 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by two to 31.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 611,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 159,206 “probable” cases
-- 12,882 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,912 “probable” deaths
-- 11,525,920 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,546,730 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,262,070 series completed; 4,657,267 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
