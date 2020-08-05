Nearly 93 percent of all students enrolled in the Livingston Parish Public Schools system have opted for on-campus instruction to start the school year, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 4, approximately 1,870 of the district’s 25,879 students — or 7.2 percent — were enrolled in the district’s virtual-only format because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents who opt for virtual learning must commit to the structure for a full grading period, which could be nine weeks or a semester, depending on the grade level. Those who participate in the virtual option will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, band, and other school clubs.

The school year is set to start on Friday, Aug. 7.

“It’s important for parents to know that no matter which learning option assigned or selected for their student, every student will receive quality instruction for that format,” Murphy said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Murphy said the school system will begin the 2020-21 school year in Phase Two of its “LPPS Start Strong” reopening plan. This announcement came after Gov. John Bel Edwards said he’d be extending his current order keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of its reopening plan.

The earliest the state can now enter Phase Three would be Friday, Aug. 28.

For the local school district, Phase Two will feature a mixture of distance and in-person instruction, depending on the grade level.

Students in grades Pre-K-2, students with significant disabilities participating in alternate assessment, and students attending the ELEC Center will report to class for in-person instruction five days a week.

There are currently 7,483 students enrolled for this traditional campus learning group, Murphy said.

Meanwhile, students in grades 3-12 will return to school on an assigned schedule and learn through a mix of in-person and distance instruction.

Under Phase Two — when only half of the district’s students are allowed on campus at a time — the district has implemented an A/B model to provide in-person instruction to half of the parish’s students in grades 3-12 on alternating days.

In this phase, Group A would attend school on Mondays, Wednesdays, and every other Friday, while Group B would attend on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and every other Friday.

The district currently has 8,222 students assigned to Group A and 7,957 students assigned in Group B, according to Murphy.

The superintendent said teachers have undergone “extensive training” on how to prepare and deliver virtual instruction and that schools are “better prepared” to meet technological demands.

He added campuses have been reconfigured “to allow for better distancing” and that the system as a whole “is ready to deliver instruction that meets the high expectations and rigor of what we have traditionally provided as a district.”

“While we anticipate having to work through some glitches and making adjustments, we want all our parents and students to know that we will be having class every day, and we will expect our students to be accountable for their graded work and attendance,” Murphy said.

“We have every intention of creating and maintaining a high-functioning learning atmosphere with high expectations at every level.”

Murphy urged parents to continue communicating with their child’s school to receive updates. Any changes in the district’s instructional formats will be determined by state guidelines for COVID recovery as determined by the governor, according to the superintendent.