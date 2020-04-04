Need something to cheer you up while you're stuck at home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic?
How about the Live Oak High cheerleaders winning a national championship… again.
A rerun of the Live Oak High cheerleading squad claiming its most recent national title will air on ESPNU on Saturday, April 18, beginning at 9 a.m.
It will give viewers a chance to relive Live Oak High cheerleaders winning their fourth national title in five years when they captured first place in the Large Varsity Division II finals, held during the 2020 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.
The Large Varsity crown was one of three awards the LOHS squad took home from the highly-competitive cheerleading showcase held Feb. 7-9 in Orlando, Florida. The squad also won first place honors in the World School Cheerleading Championships for the second straight year and third place in the Super Varsity Game Day routine.
With two first-place awards this year, the Live Oak High cheerleading squad now has a total of eight top finishes in national competition over the last five years.
The squad, made up of students in grades 9-12, won its first national championship in 2016, finished as runner-up in 2017 — by three-tenths of a point — and stormed back to win the Medium Varsity Division I crown the last two years.
This year was the squad’s first championship in the Large Varsity Division II category.
