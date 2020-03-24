In an effort to help those impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, Neighbors FCU has announced a number of new programs and operational changes:
- A Loan Payment Relief Program allowing members the opportunity to skip 90 days of payments on their current Neighbors loans.
- A new Relief Assistance Loan up to $3,000 for those who qualify
- Extended drive-thru hours from 8 AM – 6 PM at all locations.
The Loan Payment Relief Program is available for most closed-end, consumer loans and credit cards. Although currently unavailable on mortgage and commercial products, members can inquire about mortgage relief via a form.
The Relief Assistance Loan is available to current and prospective members on amounts up to $3,000 with term options up to 12 months and 90 days until first payment.
For more information on these products including qualifications and limitations, visit https://www.neighborsfcu.org/coronavirus-covid-19-readiness/.
Finally, for the safety and security of our staff and members, Neighbors closed all lobby locations. In order to accommodate the membership, they have also extended the drive-thru hours from 8 AM – 6 PM.
“During difficult times such as this, we reflect on our purpose and core values,” President and CEO Steve Webb said. “Our purpose is to ‘Build Relationships That Matter.’ We hope offering financial relief will matter to our members during these difficult times. Because no matter what, we’re here for you.”
The credit union will likely announce further emergency relief programs. These updates will be posted to NFCU’s Facebook and Twitter pages and at NeighborsFCU.org as these programs finalize.
