Neighbors Federal Credit Union has joined the mission to “Keep BR Serving” while also taking care of its own.
To help employees being impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Neighbors FCU recently purchased $10,000 in gift cards from restaurants participating in Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome’s “Keep BR Serving” campaign.
“Keep BR Serving,” comprised of many locally-owned restaurants in the Baton Rouge area, including some in Livingston Parish, is an area-wide gift card campaign that assists service staff members directly impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis, which has forced many restaurants to close their doors or furlough employees.
Thirty percent of each gift card will go to employees of that restaurant who have lost tips and wages following the state-mandated order to close all on-site dining at Louisiana restaurants. Gift cards do not expire and can be used anytime.
Neighbors President/CEO Steve Webb said the gift cards the credit union purchased will go toward NFCU employees in essential roles who are unable to work from home. He said the company has 120 staff members “making sacrifices to provide a vital service to our members despite many closures adding a layer of difficulty to their lives.”
“We feel this is a great way to fulfill the needs of our staff and community at the same time,” Webb said in a statement. “This allows us to provide some resources to those who have been financially impacted by the social distancing mandates.”
Below is a list of restaurant from which Neighbors FCU purchased gift cards, including several in Livingston Parish:
- Casa Maria
- Las Palmas
- Papi's Mexican Cuisine
- Café Phoenicia
- Duke’s Seafood and Steak house
- Walk-On's Bistro and Bar
- Burgersmith
- Empire Wingz
- Rocco's New Orleans Style Po-boys
- Goodwood Grill
- Papi's Fajita Factory
- Bayou Café
- Heads & Tails
- Dempsey’s Poboys
- Willie's Restaurant
- Fiery Crab
- Caribbean Joe's
- Pluckers
- Brew-Bachers
In addition to the recent contribution, Neighbors has also made several operation adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including:
- A Loan Payment Relief Program allowing members the opportunity to skip 90 days of payments on their current Neighbors loans.
- A new Relief Assistance Loan up to $3,000 for those who qualify.
- Extended drive-thru hours from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.at all locations.
Complete information on these products including qualifications and limitations, see their website at https://www.neighborsfcu.org/coronavirus-covid-19-readiness/.
