Four new COVID-19 testing sites will begin operations in the capital city on Tuesday, July 7, according to East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Testing at these sites is open to people who live inside and outside of East Baton Rouge Parish. There is not an up-front cost to receive a test.
The new testing sites are part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, Broome said in a statement. The goal is to test up to 5,000 people each day across all sites.
Testing at the sites is open to any Louisiana resident 5 years of age and older, according to Broome, though anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by their guardian.
The testing effort is supported locally by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Department of Health.
The sites are located at:
-- LSU: Alex Box Stadium parking lot; Gourrier Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, 70820
-- Southern University: FG Clark parking lot; 801 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, 70807
-- Cortana Mall: 9701 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA, 70815
-- Fairgrounds at BREC’s Airline Highway Park: 17200 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, 70118
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea — can be tested.
The hours and dates of operation for all sites are: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., seven days a week. Test sites will open for 12 days, starting on Tuesday, July 7, and ending on Saturday, July 18.
In order to be tested at one of the four sites, people must provide:
-- Telephone number
-- Email address
-- An ID is NOT required
The sites are being stood up to help stamp out community spread, Broome said. Over the last two weeks, Louisiana has seen a dramatic rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with people ages 18-29 accounting for the most new cases.
Health officials have tied the recent spikes to increased movement as more businesses resume operations, with inconsistent adherence by the public to recommended precautions such as social distancing and mask-wearing.
It is not required to pre-register for a test at the new sites but encouraged at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration will be accommodated, but it will take longer than registering in advance. Those who arrive pre-registered will be escorted to the express line.
The HHS sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process the test. According to eTrueNorth, it should take between 3 and 5 days for someone who is tested to get their results.
-- Test results will be provided by email notification (required to log back into website to view).
-- If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone.
-- Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.
-- There is not a phone number to call for results. Results will only be provided by email and in the portal.
The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
