A new community testing site for the novel coronavirus will open next week in Livingston Parish, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The site will be located at 29938 S. Magnolia Street in the Town of Livingston (the old Assessor’s Office located beside the Registrar of Voters off Hwy. 190). It will open on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and run through Friday, Aug. 28.
The site will be open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily, or until 150 tests are administered.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test, according to LOHSEP, and no one will be turned away based on insurance status. People are advised to bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. Any Louisiana resident over the age of 5 is eligible to be tested.
The testing site is being offered by Ochsner Health in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, and the Louisiana National Guard.
The COVID-19 tests will be administered by Ochsner personnel, and people being tested will be registered on site. LOHSEP said people will receive test results within 72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone.
Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.
Participants can receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and be connected to Ochsner’s 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support. For more information, call 1-866-703-7790.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting 3,170 COVID-19 cases; 30,269 tests; and 59 COVID-19 related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.