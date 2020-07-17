A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in Livingston Parish and will run through Sunday, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).

Located in a parking lot near the Livingston Parish Courthouse, the site will operate from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily through July 19, according to LOHSEP Acting Director Brandi Janes. Operated by the Louisiana National Guard, the site will be able to administer as many as 250 tests a day or more if the need arises.

No doctor’s order is required to receive a test, according to Janes, and testing is open to people ages 5 and older. Additionally, a person does not have to be experiencing symptoms to receive a test, and there is no fee.

Additionally, each person per vehicle will receive a free pack of five face masks.

The new site is part of the “Geaux Get Tested” initiative, the result of a greater federal effort to identify COVID-19 “hotspots” around the country. Multiple sites have been set up in the Greater Baton Rouge area over the last week, and the goal is to have tested 60,000 people by Sunday.

“Geaux Get Tested” sites are open to residents from any parish.

The new site in Livingston Parish should help officials get a better grasp on the novel coronavirus locally, where a recent surge has led to a confirmed 1,721 cases resulting in 41 deaths.

Since June 23, Livingston Parish has confirmed 1,030 new cases off of 7,885 tests for a 13.0-percent positivity rate, higher than the state’s goal of 10 percent.

In the most recent two-week period, the parish’s rate of incidence was 408.41 cases per 100,000 people — higher than Orleans, Jefferson, East Baton Rouge, St. Tammany, and Caddo parishes, which have all been the most notable hotspots for the virus in Louisiana since March.

In heated response to a question during a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health, said testing “key” in learning more about the novel disease and how to protect communities.

“Testing is the key beginning point to understanding your risk and the community’s risk for covid,” he said.

Livingston Parish’s new testing location will be conducted as a drive-thru site. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and those who must register on-site.

Pre-registration with appointment is recommended, though not required. People can pre-register by visiting the following link: www.doineedacovid19test.com. People can print out the registration form or present it on their smartphones.

In order to be tested, people must provide:

-- Telephone number

-- Email address

-- An ID is NOT required

A healthcare professional will verify each individual’s identification and prior registration. While maintaining social distance, the healthcare professional will place a pre-labeled self-swabbing kit on a nearby table. Within a safe distance, a healthcare professional will provide a brief demonstration of the test and answer any questions.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly.

The nasal foam swab will go just inside the nose, and people will twirl the swab inside each nostril for 15 seconds before placing the soft end of the swab inside a plastic tube that is then placed in a plastic bag.

Workers managing the site will never touch the transport mediums.

The HHS sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process the test. According to eTrueNorth, it should take between 3 and 5 days for someone who is tested to get their results.

-- Test results will be provided by email notification (required to log back into website to view).

-- If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone.

-- Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.

-- There is not a phone number to call for results. Results will only be provided by email and in the portal.

The testing effort is supported locally by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Department of Health.