A new COVID-19 testing site will run in Livingston Parish this week, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).

The new site will be set up in a parking lot at the Livingston Parish Governmental Complex, located at 20300 Government Blvd. in Livingston. The site will operate from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily from Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19.

No doctor’s order is required to receive a test, which is open to people ages 5 and older. Additionally, a person does not have to be experiencing symptoms to receive a test, and there is no fee.

Pre-registration with appointment is recommended, though not required. People can pre-register by visiting the following link: www.doineedacovid19test.com. People can print out the registration form or present it on their smartphones.

In Livingston Parish, there have been a confirmed 1,685 cases of the novel coronavirus that have so far led to 41 deaths. The parish has recently seen a rapid rise in cases, confirming 994 new cases off of 7,490 tests (13.2 positivity rate) since June 23.

Thew new testing site is part of the public-private partnership announced in mid-March to identify COVID-19 “hotspots.” eTrueNorth is working with HHS, state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites in areas of need.

Supervised by trained medical volunteers, the testing location will use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows people to swab their own nose inside their vehicle.

Results are expected in 3-5 days. People who test are positive will receive a phone call, and all results will be emailed back to individuals who test.

The testing effort is supported locally by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard, and the Louisiana Department of Health.

