Golden Age vaccines
Buy Now

A representative from Walgreens prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Denham Springs on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

The state added nearly 30 new COVID-19 vaccination locations to its ongoing list this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of that total, one was added in Livingston Parish, bringing the local total to 10.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021. This week, health officials said 324 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes will receive the COVID vaccine.

These providers include 139 chain pharmacies, 111 independent pharmacies, 59 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), 4 rural health clinics (RHCs) and an additional 11 healthcare sites.

The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)

As more vaccines become available from federal partners, LDH officials have said more individuals and groups will be offered the vaccination.

As of the most recent data, approximately 357,894 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 46,765 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

As of Monday, Louisiana ranked 12th in the nation, including the District of Columbia, in the number of vaccine doses administered per capita, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.

The state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier One, a group that includes people 70 and older as well as additional healthcare workers.

People in Group 1B Tier One are required to make an appointment to receive a vaccine.

Below are the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(Note: Locations with no phone number listed are by online appointment only).

Southeast Community Health - Albany Pharmacy (new)

Address: 30575 Old Baton Rouge Hwy., Hammond, 70403

Phone: (225) 306-2050

Website: www.shchc.org/locations

Walgreens No. 10400

Address: 34865 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, 70706

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

RxOne Livingston

Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker, 70711

Phone: 1-877-612-8653

Albany Drugs

Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany, 70711

Phone: (225) 567-7772

Website: www.albanydrugstore.com

Walgreens No. 3180

Address: 10200 Florida Blvd., Walker, 70785

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walgreens No. 11762

Address: 101 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs, 70726

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Bernard’s Family Pharmacy

Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706

Phone Number: (225) 667-4286

Website: www.bernardsrx.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent

Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726

Phone Number: (225) 698-6888

Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com

John’s Pharmacy

Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711

Phone Number: (225) 567-1921

Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com

Springfield Drug Store

Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462

Phone Number: (225) 294-5045

Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.