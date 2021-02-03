The state added over 80 new COVID-19 vaccination locations to its ongoing list this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In Livingston Parish, the total number of sites is now at 12.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021. This week, health officials said 406 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes will receive very limited doses of the COVID vaccine.
These providers include 143 chain pharmacies, 118 independent pharmacies, 55 hospitals, 28 community health centers, 7 rural health clinics, and an additional 55 healthcare sites.
The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)
As of the most recent data, approximately 487,705 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 103,658 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
The state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier 1, a group that includes people 70 and older as well as additional healthcare workers.
Those eligible for the vaccines being made available by the 400-plus providers include:
-- Persons ages 70 years or older
-- Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy)
-- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care clinic providers and staff
-- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
-- Dialysis providers and clients
-- Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- Dental providers and staff
-- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)
People in Group 1B Tier One are required to make an appointment to receive a vaccine. A person who arrives at a location without an appointment will not be given a vaccine.
The Department of Health cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.
This week, Louisiana received a 16-percent increase in its weekly shipment, part of an effort by President Joe Biden's administration to release more doses to states to jump-start the mass immunization effort.
Below are the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
(Note: Locations with no phone number listed are by online appointment only).
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts (new)
Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
Phone Number: (225) 267-4340
Website: www.chrisrx.com
Cypress Pharmacy (new)
Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-998-1800
Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com
Hometown Pharmacy (new)
Address: 27118 Hwy. 42, Springfield
Phone: 225-363-7390
Website: www.hometownpharmacyla.com
James Drug Store (new)
Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-665-5186
Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com
Livingston Parish Health Unit (new)
Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston
Phone: 225-686-7017
Papa’s Farmacia via Luzianna, LLC (new)
Address: 25831 Walker Road S., Walker
Phone: 225-243-5100
Website: www.papasfarmacia.com
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822) (new)
Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker
Phone: 225-667-6398
Website: www.walmart.com/store/2822-walker-la
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679) (new)
Address: 34025 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-271-2314
Website: www.walmart.com/store/4679-denham-springs-la
Albany Drugs
Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany
Phone: (225) 567-7772
Website: www.albanydrugstore.com
RxOne Livingston
Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker
Phone: 1-877-612-8653
Walgreens No. 10400
Address: 34865 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Walgreens No. 11762
Address: 101 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.